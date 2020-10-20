EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

EQT Corporation found using ticker (EQT) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 14 and has a mean target at 18.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.02. The market cap for the company is $3,747m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eqt.com

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

