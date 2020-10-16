EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

EQT Corporation found using ticker (EQT) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 18.39. Now with the previous closing price of 15.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.54 and the 200 day MA is 13.82. The company has a market cap of $3,877m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.eqt.com

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

