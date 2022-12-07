EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.0% Upside

EQT Corporation with ticker code (EQT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 83 and 50 and has a mean target at 61.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 67.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.57 and the 200 day moving average is 39.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,548m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $22,622m based on the market concensus.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.