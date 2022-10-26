EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.8% Upside

EQT Corporation found using ticker (EQT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 63.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 66.8%. The 50 day MA is 44.92 and the 200 day moving average is 37.25. The company has a market cap of $14,630m. Company Website: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $24,408m based on the market concensus.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.