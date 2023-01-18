EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.9% Upside

EQT Corporation found using ticker (EQT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 38 with a mean TP of 55.3. With the stocks previous close at 34.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 58.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.19 and the 200 day MA is 41.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,916m. Company Website: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $20,519m based on the market concensus.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.