EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.1% Upside

EQT Corporation with ticker code (EQT) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 31.7. With the stocks previous close at 20.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 53.1%. The 50 day MA is 20.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.21. The company has a market cap of $7,680m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eqt.com

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.