EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.5% Upside

EQT Corporation with ticker code (EQT) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 46 calculating the average target price we see 63.26. Now with the previous closing price of 41.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 51.5%. The 50 day MA is 45.38 while the 200 day moving average is 35.75. The company has a market cap of $16,194m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $24,538m based on the market concensus.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.