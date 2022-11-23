EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.6% Upside

EQT Corporation with ticker code (EQT) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 62.25. Now with the previous closing price of 41.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 50.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.34 while the 200 day moving average is 39.22. The company has a market cap of $16,069m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $24,203m based on the market concensus.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.