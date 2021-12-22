EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.0% Upside

EQT Corporation found using ticker (EQT) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 31.45. Now with the previous closing price of 21.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.71 and the 200 day MA is 19.95. The company has a market cap of $8,009m. Find out more information at: https://www.eqt.com

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.