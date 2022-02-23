EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

EQT Corporation with ticker code (EQT) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 23 with a mean TP of 31.59. Now with the previous closing price of 22.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.5%. The 50 day MA is 21.89 and the 200 day MA is 20.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,130m. Company Website: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $11,506m based on the market concensus.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.