EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.3% Upside

EQT Corporation found using ticker (EQT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 62.2. Now with the previous closing price of 44.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,128m. Company Website: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $22,784m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.