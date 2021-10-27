Twitter
EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

EQT Corporation with ticker code (EQT) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 30.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.2%. The 50 day MA is 20.42 and the 200 day MA is 19.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,515m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.eqt.com

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

