EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.6% Upside

EQT Corporation with ticker code (EQT) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 54.81. Now with the previous closing price of 41.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.6%. The day 50 moving average is 40.82 while the 200 day moving average is 30.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,875m. Company Website: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $21,047m based on the market concensus.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.