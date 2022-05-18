EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

EQT Corporation found using ticker (EQT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 41 calculating the mean target price we have 52.45. With the stocks previous close at 39.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.9%. The day 50 moving average is 36 and the 200 day moving average is 24.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,694m. Find out more information at: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $20,703m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.