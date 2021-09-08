Twitter
EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

EQT Corporation found using ticker (EQT) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 26.31. With the stocks previous close at 20.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The 50 day MA is 18.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.45. The company has a market cap of $7,681m. Company Website: http://www.eqt.com

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

