EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

EQT Corporation with ticker code (EQT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 59.1. Now with the previous closing price of 47.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The 50 day MA is 42.26 and the 200 day moving average is 33.32. The market cap for the company is $16,807m. Find out more information at: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $21,009m based on the market concensus.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.