EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

EQT Corporation found using ticker (EQT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 55.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.1%. The 50 day MA is 40.52 and the 200 day MA is 31.41. The company has a market cap of $17,458m. Find out more information at: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $21,490m based on the market concensus.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.