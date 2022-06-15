Twitter
EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

EQT Corporation found using ticker (EQT) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 89 and 45 and has a mean target at 54.76. Now with the previous closing price of 45.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The day 50 moving average is 42.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,088m. Company Website: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $18,332m based on the market concensus.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

