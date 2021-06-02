EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

EQT Corporation with ticker code (EQT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 18.5 calculating the mean target price we have 25.23. With the stocks previous close at 20.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,076m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eqt.com

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.