EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

EQT Corporation found using ticker (EQT) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 89 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 53.75. With the stocks previous close at 44.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The day 50 moving average is 37.6 while the 200 day moving average is 25.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,673m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $20,148m based on the market concensus.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.