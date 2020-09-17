EPR Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

EPR Properties found using ticker (EPR) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 25 with a mean TP of 34. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The day 50 moving average is 31.88 and the 200 day moving average is 31.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,398m. Company Website: http://www.eprkc.com

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

