EPR Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.8% Upside

EPR Properties found using ticker (EPR) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 25 and has a mean target at 31.63. Now with the previous closing price of 21.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.32 and the 200 day moving average is 30.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,633m. Company Website: http://www.eprkc.com

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

