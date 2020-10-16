EPR Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.8% Upside

EPR Properties with ticker code (EPR) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 31.63. Now with the previous closing price of 22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.95 while the 200 day moving average is 29.94. The company has a market cap of $1,620m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eprkc.com

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

