EPR Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

EPR Properties with ticker code (EPR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 40 with a mean TP of 43.71. With the stocks previous close at 39.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.47 and the 200 day MA is 45.25. The market cap for the company is $3,063m. Company Website: https://www.eprkc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,359m based on the market concensus.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.