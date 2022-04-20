EPR Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

EPR Properties found using ticker (EPR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 64 and 51 with the average target price sitting at 57.79. With the stocks previous close at 53.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.79 and the 200 day MA is 49.8. The company has a market cap of $4,125m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eprkc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,433m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.