EPR Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

EPR Properties with ticker code (EPR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 62 and 51 and has a mean target at 55. Now with the previous closing price of 44.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The day 50 moving average is 49.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.93. The market cap for the company is $3,440m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eprkc.com

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.