EPR Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

EPR Properties found using ticker (EPR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 49 calculating the mean target price we have 55.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day MA is 49.34 and the 200 day moving average is 49.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,214m. Find out more information at: https://www.eprkc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,971m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.