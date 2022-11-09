EPR Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

EPR Properties found using ticker (EPR) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 47.25. Now with the previous closing price of 39.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day MA is 39.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.36. The market cap for the company is $2,940m. Company Website: https://www.eprkc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,554m based on the market concensus.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.