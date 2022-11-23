Twitter Linkedin Facebook

EPR Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

EPR Properties with ticker code (EPR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 57 and 40 with a mean TP of 47.38. Now with the previous closing price of 40.12 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The 50 day MA is 38.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,069m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eprkc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,624m based on the market concensus.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

