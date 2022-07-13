EPR Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

EPR Properties found using ticker (EPR) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 56.29. Now with the previous closing price of 48.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The day 50 moving average is 49.04 and the 200 day moving average is 49.54. The company has a market cap of $3,604m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eprkc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,213m based on the market concensus.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.