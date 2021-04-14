EPR Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.5% Downside

EPR Properties with ticker code (EPR) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 42.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.58 this indicates there is a potential downside of -10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,589m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.eprkc.com

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.