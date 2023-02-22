EOG Resources, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.7% Upside

EOG Resources, Inc. found using ticker (EOG) have now 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 174 and 133 calculating the average target price we see 154.79. Now with the previous closing price of 118.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 128.17 and the 200 day MA is 124.4. The market cap for the company is $70,035m. Find out more information at: https://www.eogresources.com

The potential market cap would be $91,544m based on the market concensus.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.