EOG Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

EOG Resources found using ticker (EOG) now have 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 174 and 133 and has a mean target at 153.59. With the stocks previous close at 120.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 126.82 and the 200 day moving average is 124.14. The company has a market cap of $71,062m. Find out more information at: https://www.eogresources.com

The potential market cap would be $90,269m based on the market concensus.

EOG Resources, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.