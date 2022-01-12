Twitter
EOG Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

EOG Resources with ticker code (EOG) have now 33 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 130 and 78 with the average target price sitting at 113.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 98.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The day 50 moving average is 90.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.08. The market cap for the company is $59,796m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eogresources.com

EOG Resources, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People’s Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,220 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,514 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 813 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,360 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

