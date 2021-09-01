Twitter
EOG Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

EOG Resources found using ticker (EOG) have now 33 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 119 and 73 with the average target price sitting at 98.06. Now with the previous closing price of 67.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 70.85 while the 200 day moving average is 75.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $39,422m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eogresources.com

EOG Resources, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People’s Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,220 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,514 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 813 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,360 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

