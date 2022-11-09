EOG Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

EOG Resources with ticker code (EOG) now have 29 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 177 and 127 with the average target price sitting at 152.79. Now with the previous closing price of 145.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The day 50 moving average is 125.06 and the 200 day MA is 119.11. The company has a market cap of $87,086m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eogresources.com

The potential market cap would be $91,174m based on the market concensus.

EOG Resources, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.