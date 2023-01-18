EOG Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

EOG Resources with ticker code (EOG) have now 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180 and 133 calculating the mean target price we have 155.34. With the stocks previous close at 129.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 133.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 123.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $76,396m. Company Website: https://www.eogresources.com

The potential market cap would be $91,668m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

EOG Resources, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.