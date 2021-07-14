EOG Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

EOG Resources found using ticker (EOG) have now 31 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 119 and 73 calculating the average target price we see 97.53. Now with the previous closing price of 83.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The day 50 moving average is 83.98 and the 200 day MA is 71.53. The market cap for the company is $48,282m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eogresources.com

EOG Resources, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People’s Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,220 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,514 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 813 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,360 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.