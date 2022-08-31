Twitter
EOG Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

EOG Resources found using ticker (EOG) now have 30 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 177 and 89 with a mean TP of 145.65. Now with the previous closing price of 126.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The 50 day MA is 109.81 and the 200 day moving average is 110.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $71,415m. Find out more information at: https://www.eogresources.com

The potential market cap would be $82,181m based on the market concensus.

EOG Resources, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

