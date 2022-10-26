Twitter Linkedin Facebook

EOG Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

EOG Resources found using ticker (EOG) now have 29 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 177 and 125 with a mean TP of 149.05. With the stocks previous close at 134.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 121.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 117.32. The market cap for the company is $77,358m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eogresources.com

The potential market cap would be $85,625m based on the market concensus.

EOG Resources, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

