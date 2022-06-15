Twitter
EOG Resources, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

EOG Resources, Inc. found using ticker (EOG) have now 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 178 and 89 with a mean TP of 152.38. With the stocks previous close at 130.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 126.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 103.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $76,881m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eogresources.com

The potential market cap would be $89,476m based on the market concensus.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

