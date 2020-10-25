Enviva Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Enviva Partners, LP found using ticker (EVA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 43 calculating the mean target price we have 45.2. With the stocks previous close at 41.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The day 50 moving average is 40.14 while the 200 day moving average is 37.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,634m. Find out more information at: http://www.envivabiomass.com

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

