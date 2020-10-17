Enviva Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Enviva Partners, LP found using ticker (EVA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 45.2. With the stocks previous close at 42.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day MA is 39.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.58. The market cap for the company is $1,723m. Find out more information at: http://www.envivabiomass.com

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn