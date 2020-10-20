Enviva Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Enviva Partners, LP found using ticker (EVA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 43 and has a mean target at 45.2. With the stocks previous close at 42.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The day 50 moving average is 40.02 while the 200 day moving average is 36.95. The company has a market cap of $1,718m. Company Website: http://www.envivabiomass.com

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

