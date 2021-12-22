Enviva Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.7% Upside

Enviva Partners, LP with ticker code (EVA) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 75. With the stocks previous close at 70.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 67.97 while the 200 day moving average is 55.56. The company has a market cap of $4,297m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.envivabiomass.com

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.