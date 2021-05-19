Enviva Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

Enviva Partners, LP found using ticker (EVA) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 52 with the average target price sitting at 58.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.86. The company has a market cap of $2,007m. Company Website: http://www.envivabiomass.com

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.