Enviva Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Enviva Partners, LP with ticker code (EVA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 54 with the average target price sitting at 59.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.05. The market cap for the company is $2,332m. Visit the company website at: http://www.envivabiomass.com

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.