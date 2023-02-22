Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.0% Upside

Enviva Inc. with ticker code (EVA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 51 calculating the average target price we see 64.5. With the stocks previous close at 44.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.24 and the 200 day moving average is 61.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,817m. Find out more information at: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $4,085m based on the market concensus.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.