Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Enviva Inc. found using ticker (EVA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 71 with a mean TP of 77.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 72.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day MA is 67.32 while the 200 day moving average is 72.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,662m. Find out more information at: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $4,994m based on the market concensus.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.