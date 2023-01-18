Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

Enviva Inc. with ticker code (EVA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 61 with the average target price sitting at 68.33. Now with the previous closing price of 51.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 65.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,362m. Find out more information at: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $4,492m based on the market concensus.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.